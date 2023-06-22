Rohit Shetty drops a BTS video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohit Shetty recently shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit Shetty is back with the 13th season of his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and fans are eagerly waiting for its television premiere. Known for its thrilling stunts and nail-biting challenges, the show has garnered a massive following over the years. However, apart from the jaw-dropping action, one topic that always manages to pique curiosity is the fees of the contestants. Rohit Shetty, with his charismatic presence and daredevil persona, has become an inseparable part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi franchise. His ability to push the contestants to their limits while providing an entertaining and thrilling experience has earned him a special place in the hearts of the audience.

The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “Yeh technology, desh ke bahar nahi jaani chaiye…Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 coming soon!!!!”.In the video, Rohit can be seen pulling off an exciting car stunt. He was seen tilting a swanky red car while being seated outside with the help of controllers. Fans were quite impressed by his stunt and cheered for him in the comments section.

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and there will be a diverse lineup of celebrities who will be participating in the show. The contestants' list includes Ronit Bose Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Daisy Shah, Soundous Mufakir, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, and Anjali Anand.

Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty is also working on his debut web series Indian Police Force which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Rohit’s last directorial Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh hit the theatres last year.

