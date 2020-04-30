Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: Amitabh Bachchan and others mourn the death of the actor| LIVE

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who was been admitted to Mumbai hospital on Wednesday passed away at the age of 67. The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning. His wife Neetu Kapoor was accompanying him in the hospital. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in the year 2018 returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the US for almost a year. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to the hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalized in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. He was fondly called Chintu. Various Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolence.

