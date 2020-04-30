Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
  Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: Amitabh Bachchan and others mourn the death of the actor| LIVE
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai's H N Reliance hospital. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in the year 2018 returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the US for almost a year. Various celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the death of the 'Mulk' actor.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 10:39 IST
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who was been admitted to Mumbai hospital on Wednesday passed away at the age of 67. The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning. His wife Neetu Kapoor was accompanying him in the hospital. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in the year 2018 returned to India last September after undergoing treatment in the US for almost a year. Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to the hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalized in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi. He was fondly called Chintu. Various Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolence.

 

 

Live updates :Rishi Kapoor dies: Celebs mourn the actor's death

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Mamata Banerjee on Rishi Kapoor's death: Deeply shocked

    She tweeted, "Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A National Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Saba Naqvi tweets on Rishi Kapoor's death

    Saba wrote, "#RishiKapoor you were part of my life from Khel Khel Mein and Bobby to Mulk more recently. You were family. With love from all of us RIP."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Taapsee Pannu remembers Rishi Kapoor

    Taapsee, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in Mulk shared a picture with him on Instagram and wrote, "My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our face."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shilpa Shetty tweets on Rishi Kapoor's death: This is gut-wrenching

    Shilpa wrote, "Waking up to a news like this is gut-wrenching! A Legendary actor, loved by millions of people around the world has just left us. Your style, brilliance, your smile & joie de vivre... will be dearly missed, Rishi jiRed heart Your legacy will live on for generations to come. #RishiKapoor."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:21 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Superstar Rajinikanth is heartbroken over Rishi Kapoor's death

    He wrote, "Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend"

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Juhi Chawla on Rishi Kapoor's death: This is not happening

    Juhi Chawla tweeted, "No no no no .... this is not happening ...!! This is sad ............... ... very very very very very sad...!!! See-no-evil monkey.... I'm shocked beyond words .....!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Priyanka Chopra on Rishi Kapoor's death: My heart is so heavy

    Priyanka Chopra reacted on Rishi Kapoor's death and wrote, "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    IndiaTV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma expresses condolence over Rishi Kapoor's death

    Rajat Sharma tweeted, "ऋषि कपूर के निधन से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ . कुछ ही साल पहले उनसे दोस्ती हुई थी. ज़िंदादिल इंसान थे. हर विषय पर बेबाक़ी से अपनी बात कहते थे. बहुत याद आएगी आपकी चिंटू जी. @chintskap  #RishiKapoor."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    ​Prakash Javadekar condoles

    He tweeted, "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ashok Gehlot tweets on Rishi Kapoor's death

    Ashok Gehlot wrote, "Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles..."

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Amitabh Bachchan anounced the news through a tweet

    Amitabh Bachchan tweeted,  "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

  • Apr 30, 2020 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Akshay Kumar expresses condolences

    Akshay wrote, "It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

