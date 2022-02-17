RIP Bappi Lahiri: What will happen to Bappi Da's gold? Who gets his unique jewellery collection?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri

Highlights Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69

Bappi had a unique collection of gold jewellry

Many are wondering what will happen to singer's jewellery collection after his demise

Bappi Lahiri's love for music and gold was unprecedented. the legendary singer was well known for his chunky sunglasses and statement jewellery. From wearing multiple chains, rings and bracelets, the singer-composer was always seen clad in jewellery. With Bappi Lahiri passing away at 69, many have been wondering what happens to Bappi da’s unique collection of gold jewellery.

According to a report in Indiatoday.com, Bappi Da's has an elaborate collection of gold pieces including chains, pendants, rings, bracelets, idols of Ganesha, charm bracelets encrusted with diamonds, even gold frames and gold cufflinks. These have been bought by the singer or gifted to him by close affinities over the years. Apparently, all these pieces are safely in transparent cases are part of the family heirloom. While Bappi Da personally took care of them, these are placed inside locked closets and cupboards of his house.

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri lands in Mumbai from the US for his father's last rites, see pics

A source reveals to the publication that Bappi Da’s children, Bappa and Rema, plan to preserve the jewellery and keep their father's legacy intact. "The family is presently devastated and in mourning. But they will do everything to preserve his personal pieces. The ones he wore daily, like the chains and rings, were kept in a separate box that Bappi Da always carried with him. Other than the daily ornaments, Bappi Da also received a lot of gifts - in the form of gold - from fans and those he worked with. All those pieces will now be preserved as a part of his legacy," the report quoted a source as saying.

Take a look at times when Bappi Lahiri expressed his love for gold on Instagram.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues. He was 69.

The last rites will be held on Thursday as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, US.

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer Bappa Lahiri.