Richa Chadha reveals she was once slapped by her cat

Actress Richa Chadha has shared a photograph where she is seen with her cat Kamli, and said that her furry friend slapped her!​ Richa took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph clicked by her beau Ali Fazal. In the image, Richa holds Kamli, while her cat's paw is on her chin. "Kamli slapped me. It really hurt," Richa captioned the image.

Richa had earlier shared a photograph of herself in a black swimsuit. She wrote: " Ab bas bhi karona Corona Corona... Ummm there's an eclipse on the 5th. For others who like to howl at the moon, do you miss water ? Where are the fire signs ? What'll happen to swimming pools ? After the lockdown ? How many peeps will be comfortable enough to swim in warm blend of urea, chlorine, drool and sweat ? LOL, you know this is true? I miss water."

Richa urged everyone to swim when angry or anxious.

"Try swimming when angry or anxious for an out of body experience of relaxation. Whenever you can, so like in 2025 #lockdown#BassCoronaBass #waterbaby #water#heat #ennui #BORED #Sunday."

Meanwhile, ever since the lockdown was announced, the actress has taken to gardening with great interest. She feels at a stressful time like this, an activity like gardening could be therapeutic.

