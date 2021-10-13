Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY, ARYAN KHAN Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic post amid Aryan Khan drug case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday (October 13) took to her Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post on growing through the difficult times. She shared an image which read, "Grow through what you go through." Rhea's post came on the day when the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan was arrested from a cruise off Mumbai during a raid by the agency in which banned narcotics were seized.

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty's name was mentioned during Aryan Khan’s bail hearing earlier. When Aryan was sent into NCB custody till October 7. It was reported that Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had appeared for the NCB and sought further custody. A report in a Bar and Bench stated ASG brought up the charges put on Rhea Chakraborty to state how the charges were "non-bailable."

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta and others have extended their support to Aryan Khan and his family. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were snapped visiting SRK's residence Mannat after Aryan's arrest.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in filmmaker Rumy Jafry's thriller film Chehre. The film also starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor.

