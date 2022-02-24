Rhea Chakraborty says, 'every little normal thing, gives me happiness' as she drops new pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty whose name was attached to controversies for past years is slowly and steadily moving on in life both personally and professionally. On Thursday (February 24) treated her fans and followers with a series of stunning pictures on her social media platform. Rhea often uses her Instagram to spread strong messages on life and happiness. Rhea is often seen exploring different fashion trends but she still finds her comfort in normalcy. The actress took her concept of normalcy to her social media sharing some amazing pictures of hers in off white saree with a colourful print on it.

Rhea describes her joy in wearing a saree in the caption saying, "Every little normal thing gives me happiness #sareelove #normalcyisunderrated #rhenew #gratitude"

Take a look:

A few days back, Rhea had shared a few pictures in a gorgeous lehenga from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding festivity. "Sometime or the other, somewhere somehow, She finally learnt how to live in the now. -RC #rhenew," she captioned the post adding sparkling emojis.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding took place last week at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. Rhea was one of the guests who attended all the wedding festivities. She also posted some pics from the ceremonies.

For the unversed, It was in 2020 when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea has resumed work after two years and had posted about the same on Instagram. She wrote an inspirational message in the caption. It read, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what, the sun always shines NEVER GIVE UP!#rhenew #gratitude."

Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre', which was released last year.