Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rhea Chakraborty fed poison to my son Sushant Singh Rajput, is his murderer: KK Singh in new video

KK Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday morning openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son and was his murderer. In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

"Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished," said Singh in the video clip, shared with IANS by family sources.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh also second KK Singh's claims and said, "If the CBI takes her (Rhea Chakraborty) into custody without any hard evidence and she gets bail, then the entire exercise would be counter-productive."

The CBI has taken over investigation into Sushant's death and new conjectures involving alleged links between Bollywood, the cricket world, drugs and Dubai underworld have lately emerged in sections of the media, as factors behind Sushant's death.

Earlier, shortly after Sushant died, KK Singh on behalf of the late actor's family, had filed an FIR in Patna charging Sushant's girlfriend Rhea and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. Taking the FIR into consideration, the CBI filed a case against Rhea and others on August 6. Later, on August 19, the CBI officially began the investigation after a nod from the Supreme Court.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

