Renukaswamy murder case: Court extends Darshan Thoogudeepa's remand, to remain in judicial custody till July 4

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been sent to judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case. The Bengaluru court has extended the remand till July 4. Today, on Saturday, June 22, actor Darshan and other people accused in this murder case were produced by the police from Annapurneshwari Nagar police station in a Bengaluru court. Here the court has sent Darshan to judicial custody till July 4.

Four other accomplices were also sent into custody

A Bengaluru court on Saturday sent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to judicial custody till July 4 in the Renukaswamy murder case. His four alleged accomplices were also sent to judicial custody. The actor has been in police custody since June 11. The special public prosecutor requested the court to direct the accused to be kept separately and in different jails in Karnataka, which Darshan's lawyers opposed.

Darshan and his associates were taken to the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru. A large number of Darshan's fans gathered in the court and raised slogans in favour of Darshan. The actor also greeted them from a caged police van.

17 people have been accused in this murder case

The actor's friend Pavithra Gowda and 13 other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody two days ago. 17 people are accused in this murder case. According to police sources, the actor's fan Renukaswamy had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which angered Darshan and he was allegedly murdered. Renukaswamy's body was found near a drain near an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

All accused have been in custody since June 11

Darshan, Pavithra and other accused have been in police custody since June 11. The police have already taken Darshan and other accused to Bengaluru, Mysore, Chitradurga and some other places and arrested them. The police have so far seized about 118 items. Statements of several people have also been recorded, but some of them were requested to be given in police custody as interrogation and investigation are still pending. The police had filed a remand application requesting that Darshan, Vinay, Pradosh, Nagaraj, Laxman and Dhanraj were given back to police custody.

