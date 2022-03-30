Wednesday, March 30, 2022
     
Ravi Kishan's elder brother passes away; Bhojpuri actor pens heartfelt tribute

Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Shukla breathed his last at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital today (March 30). He was recently diagnosed with the last stage of cancer.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2022 16:42 IST
Ravi Kishan's elder brother dies
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI KISHAN

Ravi Kishan's elder brother dies

In a sad state of affairs, Bhojpuri superstar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Shukla passed away on Wednesday (March 30). He breathed his last at Delhi’s AIIMS Hospital. He was recently diagnosed with the last stage of cancer. The actor took to his Twitter handle and penned an emotional note in Hindi. It loosely translates in English to, "Sad news..! Today my elder brother Shri Ramesh Shukla ji has sadly passed away in AIIMS Hospital Delhi. Tried a lot but could not save elder brother, after father's death, elder brother's passing was painful. May Mahadev give him a place at his feet. Many respects.Om Shanti."

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath paid his condolences on Twitter.

 

