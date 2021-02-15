Rapper Nicki Minaj's father killed in hit-and-run accident, say police

Monday, February 15, 2021
     
PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: February 15, 2021 9:38 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKIMINAJ

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said. Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father''s death.

-Further detailsa waited

