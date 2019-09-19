Let's discuss the mini-event Ranveer Singh at IIFA 2019. Because, we need to

Only a man well-acquainted with his masculinity and machismo could dare to take it up. Kudos, Ranveer!

A quirky dress, a benevolent gesture towards a competitor and loads of PDA for a gorgeous wife -- that's how one can sum up one phenomenon at the recently held IIFA awards ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The phenomenon -- Ranveer Singh.

The night extended into the next day, but there was this energiser bunny who did not let the momentum drop right from his performance, which opened the evening, till he collected his best actor trophy. Ranveer Singh epitomised love at the gala event -- towards his colleagues, his wife, and most importantly, himself.

Himself, because only a person who is happily and madly in love with himself can carry off the outfit he wore with elan.

Ranveer wore a Moschino suit -- the quirkiest till date we have seen. It had a red sash hanging out from it... Sash? Dupatta? Shawl? Who knows what it is....but we do know it is only Ranveer Singh who could carry it.

And wait. How can we forget the ponytail!? And by ponytail, we don't mean an ordinary tail. It's a fountain-ly tail -- one which brown parenting forced onto 90s kids.

The look was LIT AF. And, I go on a loop and say, only a man well-acquainted with his masculinity and machismo could dare to take it up. Kudos, Ranveer!

Ranveer Singh set the tone right -- beginning from his performance. He danced, and rapped to his songs and made sure there was never a dull moment at the do. He was a mini-event in himself.

Mini-event, because what he did for Ayushmann Khurrana needed only that. Not that the man-of-the-moment, the national award winner, the multi-talented Ayushmann needs any of this, the world surely does.

When Ranveer went to the stage to collect his best actor trophy, he said he was honoured to be nominated alongside Ayushmann, who was "a gift" to the Indian cinema. Endearing. Na?

Ayushmann was clearly overwhelmed. He later retweeted singer Harshdeep Kaur's tweet -- who apparently captured the moment, and said Ranveer deserved to be a megastar. And well, we tend to agree.

Thanks for capturing this moment Whatta guy! @RanveerOfficial 💛

He deserves to be a megastar! https://t.co/pvJhViy8RL — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 18, 2019

The way Ranveer gave the award for special contribution to Indian cinema to veteran actor Jagdeep was aww-dorable.

Ranveer's best moments, however, came when he was a dreamy husband to Deepika Padukone. Dreamy, because hello! do they make men like him anymore?

Deepika, bro, you are so damn lucky!

Ranveer carried Deepika's veil, called her statue at Madame Tussauds, London the sexiest of 'em all and kissed her before going to the stage. The kiss, and we kid you not, was all of five seconds, and quite passionate. At one point, I thought, and I quote: "Get a room, you guys," but then, don't. Give us more of this PDA :D

And we don't mean Ranveer is, by any means, less lucky. Look at this.

Aah! DeepVeer Universe is so dreamy. My over-romantic, 90s Bollywood soul is dying.

Ranveer Singh Bhavnani, my last question to you: Do you have any cousins? Can you refer them to me? Pretty please.