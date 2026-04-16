Israel, US share same goals on Iran, negotiations with Lebanon ongoing: Netanyahu amid Gulf tensions

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel and the United States are aligned in their objectives regarding the ongoing tensions with Iran, even as uncertainty remains over the future of a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking on Wednesday, Netanyahu emphasised that both countries are working towards the same outcomes, including halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ensuring stability in key maritime routes. He noted that Washington has been regularly updating Israel about its diplomatic engagements with Tehran.

“Our goals and those of the United States are identical: We want to see the enriched material removed from Iran, we want to see the cancellation of enrichment capabilities within Iran, and of course, we want to see the opening of the straits,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

He added that it is still unclear how the situation will unfold, particularly with a temporary two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US-Israel alliance set to expire on April 22.

“It is too early to say how this matter will end, or even how it will progress. In anticipation of the possibility that fighting may resume, we are prepared for any scenario,” he said.

Israel’s action against Hezbollah continues

Meanwhile, tensions remain high along Israel’s northern border, where clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah have intensified. Netanyahu said the military continues to target militant positions while supporting civilians in affected areas.

“I stand by the residents of the north who are continuing to stand firm. At the same time, our forces are continuing to strike Hezbollah,” he said.

He also referred to ongoing military operations in Bint Jbeil, a significant Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon. The town has long held symbolic importance for the group since the 2006 conflict. Netanyahu indicated that Israeli forces are close to gaining control of the area.

In a further development, Netanyahu said he has directed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon, extending it eastwards towards the slopes of Mount Hermon. He said the move aims to provide support to Druze communities facing difficulties in the region.

The Israeli leader also revealed that indirect negotiations with Lebanon are currently underway with mediation from the United States.

“In the negotiations with Lebanon, there are two central goals: first, the disarmament of Hezbollah, and second, (achieving) a sustainable peace,” Netanyahu said.