Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Saurav Ganguli biopic? Here’s what we know

Ranbir Kapoor to play lead in Saurav Ganguly biopic

To all the fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Sourav Ganguly, there is some good news as the most awaited biopic is all set to hit the floors. According to reports, the script of Ganguly's biopic is almost complete and there is a possibility that Ranbir Kapoor will play him in the film, although it is too early to say as the project is still in the early stages. Even though Ganguly did not confirm it, according to sources, the production company is thinking about Ranbir Kapoor, who is also the cricketer’s choice. If reports are to be believed, the shooting of the film is to start soon. Though any official confirmation is yet to be announced.

Sourav Ganguly has had a glorious career spanning several decades. He is credited with being one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. A few years ago the former cricketer shared with News18 that his biopic will be made and the deal has been sealed and now it is confirmed that the script of the biopic is almost done. "Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything", Ganguly shared.

Ganguly confirmed, "I will be in Mumbai for several works. There are discussions regarding the script of the biopic,” the former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said. “I am writing the script myself. The screenplay will be discussed with Luv Production House. For several months, the work of making the biopic did not progress much. In fact, due to my and the production house’s tight schedule, the work was not picking up pace. This time, it will be done quickly.”

When asked who will play Ganguly in the movie, he said, “No final decision has been taken. I hope we can share something positive after the meeting.” About the release date, Ganguly said, “All this has not been finalized yet. Script writing is almost done. Now, the next work will start.” According to sources, the biopic is being made under a big banner-production house with a budget of around Rs 200 to Rs.250 crore being earmarked for the film.

