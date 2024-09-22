Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby to put Raha to bed, Alia Bhatt reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor sings Malayalam lullaby for Raha

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt talked about the cute relationship between Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor. The actress visited The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 to promote her film Jigra along with co-actor Vedang Raina and producer Karan Johar. Alia featured on the first episode of the second season of his show and was asked about her relationship with Ranbir and her daughter Raha.

How is daughter Raha's relationship with Ranbir?

Alia said that there is a very close relationship between Ranbir and Raha. There is friendship between them. He spends lovely moments with her along with some of the best moments. Alia also added, "When Ranbir asks his daughter, 'Do you want to touch the clothes in the wardrobe' she instantly says 'yes' and they both go and play their favourite game with the clothes and shirts. Ranbir tells Rahaa, 'Look, this is velvet. This is suede. This is cotton. It is very cute and lovely to see them together."

Ranbir learned the Malayalam lullaby 'Unni Vava Vo'

When Archana Puran Singh asked during the show if Ranbir helps in changing nappies, Alia said that Ranbir has even learned a Malayalam lullaby for Raha. Alia said, "Ranbir now also sings 'Unni Vava Vo'. It is a lullaby. Our nurse has been singing it to Raha since she was born. It is in the Malayalam language. So when Raha wants to sleep, she says, 'Maa, vavo, papa, vavo,' this is her signal to sleep. Now Ranbir has learned how to sing Unni Vava Vo."

Talking about work, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the action drama film Jigra. She also has YRF's Alpha in her kitty. Munjya actress Sharvari Wagh will also be seen doing explosive action with Alia in the spy film Alpha.

