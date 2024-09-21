The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: When and where to watch, what to expect and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show premiere tonight on Netflix.

Kapil Sharma and his team is back with another season of his Netflix series, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Earlier this month, the makers of the show announced its premiere date on the platform, along with a glimpse of guests who will appear in the second season. As per a recent promo, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar will kick off the second season and will be the first guests of the new season. So, if you are also super-excited to watch the second season of TGIKS, we have listed down all the important details you must know about the upcoming celebrity chat show. Check them out.

Starting Date

The Great Indian Kapil Show is commencing from Saturday, September 21, 2024 with new episode every Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix. The previous season of the show also began in 2024 but ended after 13 episodes. However, it topped the charts throughout its run on the platform.

Celebrity Guests

As per the promo unveiled earlier this week, there are several new and returning celebrities who will grace the show this season. These celebrities includes Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Sara Ali Khan and many more.

First episode

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature the team of Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. Along with the starcast of Jigra, co-producer Karan Johar and director Vasan Bala will also feature on the first episode. In the opening episode, Kiku Sharda will be seen portraying the character of Alia from Gangubai Kathiawadi while Krushna will impersonate the actress from Gully Boy.

The opening episode of the second season is expected to be a fun-ride as it will feature several funny segments, involving the guests. As per the latest promo, Alia will also be seen revealing how Karan predicted her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, when the two were just 'friends'.

Kapil's team

The team of Kapil Sharma on the show remains unchanged and they will be reprising most of their funny characters in this season as well. His team members include Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh.

Previous Season

The first season of TGIKS began in the last week of March this year concluded after 13 episodes in June. The first season featured several popular personalities from the sports and film fraternity including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ed Sheeran, Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Mirza, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Iyer, Sunny Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

