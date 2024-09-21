Kareena Kapoor kicks off 44th birthday celebrations in style, Priyanka Chopra leaves sweet comment on her post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan recently celebrated her 25 years in film industry.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 44th birthday today, September 21, 2024. In anticipation of her special day, the Tashan actress shared a series of stunning pictures of herself ahead of her birthday. In the pictures, Bebo showcased her iconic style with a a few candid black-and-white shots of herself surrounded by balloons. The next one features Bebo in a monochrome image, offering a sneak peek of her glamorous outfit. The third image showcases Kareena's striking red off-shoulder dress paired with heels. ''Bringing in my birthday,'' she captioned her post.

See the pictures:

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, her fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, ''Happiest birthday to the world’s most beautiful woman ! May God always bless with you health and happiness.'' ''Omg! It reminds me of Good looks! Good looks! Anddddd Good looks! Happy Birthday in advance my favourite and the OG Queen,'' wrote another.

Not only this, her Aitraaz co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also dropped a sweet comment on her post and wrote, ''Happy birthday bebo,'' along with a heart-eyed emoji.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kareena's latest offering The Buckingham Murders is currently running in cinemas and performing moderately at the box office. Her last release Crew was a massive box office success.

Apart from these, she recently celebrated her 25 years in Bollywood and shared a video on Instagram featuring her popular performances so far, which includes her characters from Jab We Met, Chameli, K3G, among others. ''The blood in my veins, the magic on screen… my job I love… the fire within… here’s to the next 25. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival… so humbled,'' she wrote along with the post.

She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited directorial Singham Again. The multi-starrer also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in important roles.