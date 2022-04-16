Ranbir Kapoor holds Rishi's photoframe, Alia gets emotional: Best pics from mehendi ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Best pics from Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony

Newlywed Alia Bhatt treated her fans and followers with a sweet surprise on Saturday as she shared some of the most beautiful glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the blissful moments., Alia penned a heartfelt note revealing some of the highlights from her pre-wedding festivity. She wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"

Indeed, each picture tells a story in itself. But what caught everyone's attention is Ranbir holding his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor's picture. He also decorated his hand with Alia's name on it. One of the pictures also reveals that Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Riddhima gave a special performance to make the day more special.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate wedding on April 14 at their Bandra residence, Vastu in the presence of their close friends and family. After tying the knot, Alia took to Instagram and shared first pictures as his wife.

Alongside the post, Alia penned a heartfelt note, sharing why they chose to celebrate the wedding day at Vastu. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites," the post read.

She also thanked everyone for their love and support. "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the post concluded.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other while working on their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' five years ago. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.