Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt hugging son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor in heart-melting pics leave fans emotional

Just like every other father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also got emotional after his daughter Alia's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. New pictures are shared by Alia's step-sister Pooja Bhatt shows Mahesh adorably hugging his now son-in-law Ranbir after the couple's nuptials. The picture has already gone viral on the internet, making fans emotional about the father's love for his daughter. Sharing the pictures, Pooja wrote, "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?"

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared two new snaps from the 'Brahmastra' actor's wedding. The first picture sees the newlyweds smiling for the camera, and the second candid snap captures both of them stuck at the moment while looking adorably at each other.

Sharing the photos, Shaheen wrote, "Plot twist. My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much."

Previously, Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared a family picture that sees the couple posing in all smiles with their family members for the camera. The photo features Alia's mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt posing alongside Ranbir, while Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni posing alongside Alia. Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, "There's no better family than a happy family."

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt shares his younger daughter Alia, 29, and Shaheen Bhatt, 33, with his wife Soni Razdan.

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony held at the 'Barfi' actor's Bandra house Vastu on Thursday.

-with ANI inputs