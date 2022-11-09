Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone 'love working with each other' even after breakup, Imtiaz Ali reveals

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ T-SERIES Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika 'love working with each other'

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved on-screen couples in Bollywood. The duo has starred in three films together, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. While both actors are at the pinnacle of their careers, their chemistry has a separate fan base, and people love seeing them together. Before capturing hearts on-screen, the couple was an off-screen couple back in 2007, and everyone was aware of their whirlwind romance. However, the couple separated within two years. Post-breakup, the couple starred in two films together, and both films received critical acclaim. On Tuesday, as Ranbir and Deepika celebrate 15 years in the film industry since their debuts in Saawariya and Om Shanti Om, respectively, their Tamsha director Imtiaz Ali reveals about their bond and their on-set equation after separation.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Imtiaz revealed that, "They are very, very pure artistes. They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth. They are very committed and pure."

The filmmaker added, "They will do a scene like a scene, not like an extension of their personal life. There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that ‘Oh they have a past’, but on set–or even when the camera was switched off–there was no such thing."

"Both of them have one thing in common: They enjoy acting itself. Acting has a lot of side dishes — glamour, relationships, fame but it also has, at the soul of it, just the enjoyment of being in the moment, losing yourself and really feeling it. Deepika and Ranbir–more Ranbir than Deepika perhaps–truly enjoy that. They really enjoy working together," he signs off.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is slated to star in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has Luv Ranjan's film with Shraddha Kapoor, which is yet-to-be-titled.

Also read: BiggBoss 16: Archana Gautam eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare; disappointed fans say 'TRP will drop now'

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. The actress will also be seen in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in the pan-India film 'Project-K' along with south actor Prabhas. She also has 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. The actress is also rumoured to be starred opposite Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's next.

Also read: Viral: Suriya cooks biryani on Kaathal set, dines with Mammootty and Jyothika | PICS and Videos

Latest Entertainment News