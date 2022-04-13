Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor shares pic of her engagement with Rishi Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

In no time, Bollywood is going to soak in the celebrations of its most loved couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the couple is set to tie the knot on April 14. The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart today with a Ganesh Puja at 11 am and a mehendi ceremony later in the day at 2 pm. Ahead of their D-day, Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an old picture from her engagement with late actor Rishi Kapoor. In the monochrome picture, Rishi can be seen putting a ring on Neetu's finger. Sharing the beautiful image, the veteran actress wrote, "Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979."

Take a look:

In no time, Alia's mother-in-law to be was showered with love and good wishes from her fans, followers and friends from the industry. Her daughter Riddhima who arrived last night for Ranbir's wedding took to her comments section and posted heart emojis. Monisha Jaising, Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their immediate familes have been tightly lipped about their wedding. However, Ranbir's close friend and director Ayan Mukerji shared a glimpse of the couple's upcoming movie, Brahmastra with a sweet note confirming their wedding. He also congratulated the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives together.

As confirmed by Alia Bhatt's step brother Rahul Bhatt, their wedding will be an intimate affair. He claimed that only 28 guests would attend the wedding and it would be mostly family members. He also confirmed that the security arrangements for the functions will be stringent as 200 bouncers have been hired for the D-day.

Also read: Together Forever! Ayan Mukerji confirms Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding with Brahmastra song

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities to begin with Ganesh puja at 11; Mehendi ceremony at 2