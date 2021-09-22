Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati collaborates with uncle Venkatesh for new project

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANA DAGGUBATI Rana Daggubati collaborates with uncle Venkatesh

For the first time, Rana Daggubati will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle ‘The Superstar’ Venkatesh Daggubati in Netflix’s upcoming crime-drama series ‘Rana Naidu’. Produced by Locomotive Global Inc., the series is an official adaptation of the SHOWTIME® American popular drama series ‘Ray Donovan'. The action drama will follow the life of Rana Naidu, the go-to guy for everyone in Bollywood when they have a problem. Karan Anshuman will be directing the project and joining him to co-direct is Suparn Verma.

Sharing his excitement, Rana Daggubati took to social media to share a post with Venkatesh. "Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix." Allu Shirish and Shriya Pilgaonkar were among the first ones to congratulate the duo on their on-screen association. Take a look:

Venkatesh too shared a post on Instagram warning Rana Daggubati of what's to come. "I've seen @ranadaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

Further, speaking about the series, Rana Daggubati in a statement said, “It’s lots of special firsts for me. Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging & new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon.”

“I cannot wait to work with Rana (Daggubati), we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it,” added Venkatesh Daggubati.