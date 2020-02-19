Ramesh Taurani files police complaint against fraud

Ramesh Taurani of Tips Music has lodged a police complaint against "cheaters who are taking money on my name from innocent souls".The fraud was perpetrated when a person or group of people called aspiring actors to audition for a music video, saying it was to be produced by Taurani's label Tips Music, according to sources.

"It is disgusting that someone is misusing my name for their personal benefit. First of all, I never call random people for video shoot. If it is a serious business, then we have a team to look into the matter of casting or any required professionals. Secondly, we never announced any video shoot and I have no knowledge about it, which is why I had to lodge a complaint against the person or group of people misusing my name," said Taurani, who filed a complaint at Khar police station on February 17.

"Such people should be behind bars. I have already lodged a police complaint against these cheaters who are taking money on my name from innocent souls. I have nothing to do with this nor I am aware of it. I have collected enough proofs against them and I request the authorities to take necessary action against them," Taurani added.

Tips Industries Limited is a public music and film production, promotion, and distribution company based in Mumbai.

