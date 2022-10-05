Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar makes major announcement on Dussehra as he drops series of photos from sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Akshay Kumar has a major update for his fans! The Bollywood actor on Wednesday announced the trailer release date of his next action thriller 'Ram Setu'. Akshay shared a monochromatic picture of himself along with which he revealed the trailer release date of the film, 11th October 2022. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles. Ram Setu will be released in theatres on October 25.

Akshay Kumar's post

Taking to his social media, Akshay shared a series of pictures from Ram Setu sets. One of them is an underwater Exosuit called Makar, which was used during the underwater shoot for the film. In the next picture, he is shooting for an action sequence followed by a picture of him and Satya Dev. With all the Instagram posts, Akshay wrote a different message, "Aaj ke special din pe chaliye milata hoon aapko kisi special se, miliye Makar se. Makar is an Exosuit. An Exosuit plays a critical role in deep sea exploration. We used this extensively in Ram Setu. #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th Oct 22."

Akshay shared a still from the film which she captioned, "You showered the Ram Setu teaser with so much love and we are grateful for that. The love and eagerness with which you are waiting for the Ram Setu trailer is making us work even harder. Now to answer the burning question. The trailer of Ram Setu will be out on 11th October. Brace yourself to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu! #RamSetu in cinemas, 25th October 22."

About Ram Setu

The story of Akshay Kumar starrer revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage. It promises to be a fast-paced, action-adventure entertainer for the entire family and with a never-seen-before visual scale.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. 'Ram Setu' will be distributed worldwide in theatres by Zee Studios. ALSO READ: KBC14: Abhishek leaves Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed as he surprises him on birthday special episode

Apart from this, Akshay will be seen in director Raj Mehta's next 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. He also has an official Hindi remake of the south film 'Soorarai Pottru' along with Radhika Madan, Anand L Rai's 'Gorkha' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff in his kitty.

