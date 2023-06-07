Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Ram Charan has the sweetest wish for BFF Sharwanand; shares unseen photo

Ram Charan has the sweetest wish for BFF Sharwanand; shares unseen photo

Ram Charan recently attended Sharwanand’s wedding with Rakshita. His star-studded presence added more light to the event. Have a look.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2023 20:00 IST
Ram Charan celebrates BFF Sharwanand's birthday
Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan celebrates BFF Sharwanand's birthday

Ram Charan's BFF, Sharwanand recently tied the knot with Rakshitha Shetty and the actor has the sweetest wish for his BFF ahead of his wedding. Ram a close friend of the Sharwanand, attended the lavish wedding in Jaipur. He blessed and wished the newlyweds. The RRR actor posted some photos of the two of them on social media. These two Tollywood stars are quite close. They have known each other since childhood and are the best of friends. They frequently share in one another's significant occasions and birthday celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ram Charan wrote in the caption of his post, “Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness.”

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty got engaged in January this year and the ceremony was attended by several celebrities from the Telugu film industry. The actor left fans stunned when he shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. Sharwanand's engagement was held in Hyderabad and was attended by close friends and family, lending an intimate atmosphere to the occasion. Celebrities like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Akhil Akkineni graced the event, showering their blessings and well wishes upon the couple. His lovable photos stirred the internet as the chemistry between the couple was quite evident. Rashika Reddy is a techie based in The United States, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a political family.

Both Ram and Sharwanand have been there for each other during significant milestones and joyous celebrations. Apart from Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and others attended the wedding. One of the many visitors who attended was the producer Vamsi. On the work front, Ram Charan is now working on his next movie “Game Changer,” directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani has a key role in the film, and S. Thaman is in charge of the music. The actor then revealed the title of his upcoming movie with Buchi Babu Sana. The movie's specifics, nevertheless, have not yet been revealed.

Related Stories
Ram Charan hails NTR for recognising power of Telugu cinema amid feud rumours with RRR's Jr NTR

Ram Charan hails NTR for recognising power of Telugu cinema amid feud rumours with RRR's Jr NTR

Ram Charan dances to 'Naatu Naatu' during G20 event in Kashmir, says coolest place in India to shoot

Ram Charan dances to 'Naatu Naatu' during G20 event in Kashmir, says coolest place in India to shoot

Ram Charan to produce 'The India House', Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher to star

Ram Charan to produce 'The India House', Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupam Kher to star

Also Read: Custody OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty's action thriller

Also Read: LEAKED: Ꮪhubman Gill's old chat with Sara Tendulkar goes viral | Fans react

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News