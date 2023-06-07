Ram Charan has the sweetest wish for BFF Sharwanand; shares unseen photo

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ram Charan celebrates BFF Sharwanand's birthday

Ram Charan's BFF, Sharwanand recently tied the knot with Rakshitha Shetty and the actor has the sweetest wish for his BFF ahead of his wedding. Ram a close friend of the Sharwanand, attended the lavish wedding in Jaipur. He blessed and wished the newlyweds. The RRR actor posted some photos of the two of them on social media. These two Tollywood stars are quite close. They have known each other since childhood and are the best of friends. They frequently share in one another's significant occasions and birthday celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ram Charan wrote in the caption of his post, “Dearest @ImSharwanand and Rakshitha congratulations on embarking on a new chapter in life! May it be filled with joy and happiness.”

Sharwanand and Rakshita Shetty got engaged in January this year and the ceremony was attended by several celebrities from the Telugu film industry. The actor left fans stunned when he shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. Sharwanand's engagement was held in Hyderabad and was attended by close friends and family, lending an intimate atmosphere to the occasion. Celebrities like Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Akhil Akkineni graced the event, showering their blessings and well wishes upon the couple. His lovable photos stirred the internet as the chemistry between the couple was quite evident. Rashika Reddy is a techie based in The United States, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and belongs to a political family.

Both Ram and Sharwanand have been there for each other during significant milestones and joyous celebrations. Apart from Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and others attended the wedding. One of the many visitors who attended was the producer Vamsi. On the work front, Ram Charan is now working on his next movie “Game Changer,” directed by Shankar. Kiara Advani has a key role in the film, and S. Thaman is in charge of the music. The actor then revealed the title of his upcoming movie with Buchi Babu Sana. The movie's specifics, nevertheless, have not yet been revealed.

Also Read: Custody OTT release: Know when and where to watch Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty's action thriller

Also Read: LEAKED: Ꮪhubman Gill's old chat with Sara Tendulkar goes viral | Fans react

Latest Entertainment News