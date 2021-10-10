Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAKULPREETSINGH Rakul Preet Singh make relationship with Jackky Bhagnani Insta official with love-filled post on 31st birthday

Rakul Preet Singh, on the occasion of her 31st birthday gave her fans a big surprise. The actress made her relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani Insta official through a lovable post. Taking to the photo-sharing application, both Rakul and Jackky shared picture of themselves holding hands and looking into each others' eyes. Captioning the same, the 'De De Pyaar De' actress wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

Jackky, on the other hand, also confirmed that they are dating by sharing the same picture and wishing his lady love. Alongside he wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my @rakulpreet."

As soon as they shared the good news, not just fans but also their industry friends started pouring in congratulatory wishes. Ayushmann Khurrana commented "You two!" and a heart emoji on the post. Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild!" Meanwhile, Patralekha, Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna and Sophie Choudry dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Rakul, just yesterday, shared a video clip showing how her team surprised her ahead of her special day. She wrote, "What a lovely surprise I was welcomed to ! Blessed to have the besttttt team I loveeeeeee u @im__sal @aliyashaik28 ! Thnkuuu for the best morning #prebdaycelebrations #bdayweekend."

Not only this, but a number of celebs were even spotted in the city today maing way to her birthday party. The list included names of Doctor G actor Ayushmann, Rietesh Deshmukh, Anushka & Akansha Ranjan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Laxmi Manchu and others. The birthday girl even cut a cake with the photographers.

On the work front, Rakul just recently wrapped the shooting of Jackky’s production film with Akshay Kumar. She also shared the picture of the same and wrote, "So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41 Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with."

Apart from this, she has a number of projects in the pipeline including--Ajay Devgn’s MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan, Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and Indra Kumar's Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.