Rakhi Sawant makes crowd go crazy by singing Pardesiya, watch THIS insane video from Goa vacation

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant

You definitely can't ignore the entertainment package that Rakhi Sawant is. Be it her insane Bigg Boss antics or her scintillating dance moves, Rakhi is a charmer and her latest Instagram post is proof. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Goa, shared a video of her partying in a club as she enjoys her time with fans. In the video, Rakhi can be seen singing her memorable song 'Pardesiya' as the crowd loudly cheers for her. Excited fans give her a louder cheer when she breaks into her viral video 'Kya Ye Saandhni Thi' by Yashraj Mukhate.

"Full fun in Goa I am enjoying thank you God," she captioned the post. Take a look:

Also read: VIDEO | Rakhi Sawant suffers wardrobe malfunction before Holi performance

On the work front, going by her social media feed, the Bigg Boss 14 sensation has started shooting for a new web-series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn". Rakhi posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras.

"Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip. Replying to a user comment later, she said that it was difficult to portray a courtesan on screen.

"Bhaisahab… I cannot beat Umrao Jaan best and Rekha ji you are the Bohot Mushkil Hai Tawaif ka Role Karna (it is very difficult to play a courtesan)," she wrote.

Related: Rakhi Sawant starts shooting for her digital debut Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

--with IANS inputs