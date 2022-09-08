Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa make the sweetest organic Ganpati, actor shares adorable selfies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR_RAO Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa make organic Ganpati idol

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are celebrating their first Ganesh Chaturthi together after tying the knot. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival which is celebrated with full zeal and enthusiasm in the tinsel town. Like every year, a lot of celebrities welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and shared the glimpses on social media. Now, Rajkummar Rao and his wife has shared the pictures from their Ganpati Puja as they celebrate the occasion in an organic manner.

On Thursday, Rajkummar Rao took to his social media and shared pictures from their celebration. The Ludo actor and Patralekhaa pooled their expertise to create an organic Ganpati idol out of clay at their residence. Following that, the pair captured some adorable selfies with the handcrafted Ganpati idol. The first photo posted by the actor shows a close-up of the Ganesha sculpture adorned with flowers, while the second photo shows the CityLights pair smiling with the Ganesh idol. The third picture shows the actor striking a solo selfie with Lord Ganesha. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Our sweetest organic Ganpati hand-made by us @patralekhaa."

Meanwhile, this year's Ganpati celebrations were bigger and better than ever, as the festival was celebrated without restrictions for the first time in two years. Many stars celebrated the occasion with full enthusiasm, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sonali Bendre, among others.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched for life in November 2021 after dating for over a decade. The couple held an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh with only family and close friends in attendance. The two previously shared screen space in the 2014 flick CityLights, helmed by Hansal Mehta.

DON'T MISS

OTT Movies and Web Shows Releasing This Weekend (Sept 9): Sita Ramam, Ek Villain Returns and more

Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's showdown appears to be thrilling theatrical watch

'Teletubbies' reboot: When and Where to watch your favourite series, Poster and more

Latest Entertainment News