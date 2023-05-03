Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor wrap shoot for Mr & Mrs Mahi. See pics here

Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor's cricket drama film "Mr & Mrs Mahi" has ended production. Dharma Productions shared the news of the film wrap on Instagram on Sunday night. "And it's a wrap for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi!' Ready for the final innings, we'll see you soon in cinemas near you!" the post read.

Rao and Kapoor, who are reunited after the horror film "Roohi," both shared an identical Instagram picture.

Sharan Sharma directed "Mr And Mrs Mahi," which follows his directorial debut with the 2020 feature "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl," which starred Kapoor in the lead role. Dharma Productions is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. The makers are yet to lock the release date for the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in NTR30 alongside Jr NTR. She also has bagged Bade Miyaan Chhote Miyaan, Bawaal and Takht alongside Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The official release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

