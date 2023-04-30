Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor reveals zip of her gown ripped minutes before performance! Here’s what happened next

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was present at a function in Mumbai. The actress posted photographs to social media indicating that her outfit's zip hadbroken just before her stage performance and before she walked the red carpet. A group of individuals can be seen assisting Janhvi in repairing her dress in the image.

On social media, Janhvi frequently gives her followers peeks into her life. The actress recently shared on Instagram that her outfit's zip broke moments before she was scheduled to walk the red carpet. She further mentioned that 12 minutes after the event, she was scheduled to appear on stage.

In the post, Janhvi posted multiple images of herself donning a purple strapless gown. She also uploaded photos of herself wearing a crop top, a skirt, and tall boots. The post's caption said, "When the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage."

See pics,

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

In 2018, Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in the film Dhadak. She last appeared in the film Mili. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi are now preparing for the release of their film Bawaal. Additionally, she will appear in the upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. The actress will co-star alongside JR NTR in the film NTR 30.

