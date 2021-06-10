Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Anand Pandit step up to vaccinate cine employees

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajukumar Hirani, Anand Pandit, Karan Johar

The one silver lining in these times of helplessness has been individuals who have become samaritans going all out to save and help in healing people. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and producer Mahaveer Jain have joined hands to start a free of cost vaccine drive for the cine workers. Apart from this, veteran producer Anand Pandit will also sponsor a vaccination drive to help all workers associated with IFTDA (Indian Film & Television Directors' Association).

“Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain initiate vaccine drive. The #ChangeWithin initiative (#RajkumarHirani, #KaranJohar, #MahaveerJain) along with #ArtOfLiving and #Zerodha facilitated a free vaccination drive for members of media and entertainment industry," shared Taran Adarsh via Twitter.

In addition, to help cine workers with at least basic health care during the pandemic, Anand Pandit is hoping to start a vaccination centre in collaboration with a leading hospital.

He says, "We are well past the ideation stage and yes, hopefully, soon we will have a designated venue in Mumbai where daily wage workers from the film industry and construction and real estate sector will be able to access critical vaccination support. I am also sponsoring a vaccination drive to help all workers associated with IFTDA ."

Pandit and his team are also trying to get clearances to import the vaccines directly so that more and more people can be vaccinated at the centre with minimum stress. He was also in news recently for collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to open COVID relief centres, complete with beds and oxygen support in the Dadar and Juhu areas of Mumbai.

Earlier, it was shared that a Covid vaccination drive for workers of the film industry has been started at Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios, which aims to inoculate around 4000 workers in the first phase. The drive, initiated by filmmaker Aditya Chopra, looks to facilitate the resumption on day-to-day activity in Bollywood.

YRF aim to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The company has already vaccinated its employees in an earlier drive that happened within the YRF Studios in Mumbai.