Rajinikanth meets PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth meets PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind

After receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu a few days ago, superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. On Wednesday, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from their meeting.

He also shared that it was a great pleasure to meet the PM and President. "It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister," he tweeted.

Rajinikanth was accompanied by his wife Latha. The meeting comes after Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. He received the award for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

After receiving the honour, Rajinikanth thanked the central government. "I am extremely happy to receive this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My thanks to the honourable central government. I dedicate this award to my mentor, my guru K. Balachander. This moment, I remember him with great gratitude, and my brother Satyanarayan Gaikwad who's like my father who brought me up by teaching me great values, and spirituality. My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, and my colleague Rajbahadur."

He recalled his days of struggle.

"When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and the media, press and all my fans. Tamil people - without them I am no body. Jai Hind!"

(With ANI and IANS inputs)