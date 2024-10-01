Rajinikanth hospitalised: What is the latest update on actor's health? Read to know more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know latest health update on Rajinikanth here

Actor Rajinikanth suffered severe stomach pain last Monday night following which he was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Hospital sources have confirmed that he is stable now. The 73-year-old was treated by a non-surgical method on Tuesday and shall soon be home. The Chennai hospital has given the latest update on Rajinikanth's health.

Latest health update on Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on September 30 due to a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart which has been treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. The Chennai hospital has confirmed that Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. Moreover, he will be discharged in two days.

Rajinikanth medical history

Earlier in 2020, the superstar was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with high blood pressure. He was admitted a couple of days before the launch of his political party. After he was discharged from the hospital, he announced that he would not enter politics for health reasons. Rajinikanth underwent treatment for three days before he returned to his Chennai residence. Rajinikanth had said that he took the development of his health condition as a 'warning from God' and he would not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.

On the work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2023 film 'Jailer'. The film was a super hit and minted Rs 343.47 crore net in India in all languages. Now he will next be seen in 'Vettaiyan'. The film was earlier going to clash with Suriya's Kanguva on October 11, but now Rajinikanth starrer will have a solo release as Suriya shifted the dates of Kanguva to make way for his senior.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi fights against militants in 'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' trailer | WATCH