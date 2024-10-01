Arshad Warsi fights against militants in 'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' trailer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Arshad Warsi's 'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' trailer is out now

Arshad Warsi's upcoming film 'Banda Singh Chaudhary' is a real story based on true events. The trailer of this film has been released today i.e. on October 1. Banda Singh Chaudhary, directed by Abhishek Saxena, has already aroused curiosity among fans, especially about its theme based on true a event. With this film, Arshad will once again be seen in an action avatar in the film. Along with him Secret Superstar fame Meher Vij will also feature in the upcoming film.

The trailer is based on communal violence

'Banda Singh Chaudhary' trailer shows a live depiction of the communal violence of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Meher Vij is also seen in an important role along with Arshad in the film. However, their love falls prey to communal violence. Banda Singh Chaudhary is not just a love story. It is a search for identity, justice and the fight to make one's place in society. The character of Banda shows the struggle of countless individuals. As Arshad deals with the dangers around him in the trailer, every scene of the film becomes more interesting.

Watch the trailer here:

This was the response from the audience

After the trailer went viral, it got positive response from the audience. One user wrote, 'The film seems to be based on the true incident.' Another user wrote, 'Seeing this avatar of Arshad, the curiosity to see the film has also doubled.' Another user wrote, 'Arshad is rocking in action. It was a lot of fun watching the trailer.'

The film will be released on this day

Let us tell you that the film 'Banda Singh Chaudhary' made by Arbaaz Khan Productions is going to be released on October 25. Presented by AKS Movies Entertainment, Mehar Vij Productions and Zee Music Company, the film is going to take the audience through the historical phase.

