Lock of Govinda's revolver was already broken, 6 bullets were loaded in it: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Police and Govinda's doctor open up about his health

Bollywood actor and politician Govinda was injured in an accidental gunshot on Tuesday morning. The actor later issued a statement informing his fans that doctors have removed the bullet and he is fine with the affection of his fans and God's blessings. Govinda's nephew and comedian Krishna Abhishek's wife Kashmira was among the first people to reach the hospital after the news about the actor went viral. Apart from this, Vinay Anand and Deepak Sawant have also reached the hospital to meet the actor. Now the latest update from the Police investigation is also out. Moreover, Govinda's doctor has also given an official update on the actor's health.

Govinda was going to Kolkata

According to sources, Govinda was going to Kolkata by 5:45 am today, so he was to get ready and leave the house at 4:30 am. The actor said that at the time of the incident, a bodyguard provided by the Protection Branch of Mumbai Police was present with him at home. Before leaving the house at 4:30 am, Govinda was trying to keep his revolver in a suitcase in the cupboard, when the revolver fell and there was a misfire. In an injured state, Govinda was taken to the hospital by the police bodyguard and the police control was informed about the incident then.

Latest update from Police investigation

According to the police investigation, there were 6 bullets loaded in the revolver, out of which one bullet was a misfire. The police matched the number of the revolver and the license and the license is valid. Moreover, the revolver was of 0.32 bore but was very old. Govinda wanted to buy a new revolver but the accident happened before that. The Police also mentioned that a small part of the revolver's lock was also broken.

Govinda's doctor's statement

Govinda's doctor Ramesh Agarwal said, "Govinda came to me at around 5 o'clock. We took him for the operation at 6 o'clock. It took us about one and a half hours to remove the bullet. The bullet had got stuck in the bone. The police have verified the bullet. His medication will continue, he will have to rest for three to four months and right now he cannot put much weight on his leg."

Also Read: Where was Govinda's wife Sunita when the actor accidentally shot himself in his leg? Find out here