Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA/KARISMA/NEETU Raj Kapoor's 96th birth anniversary: Dharmendra, Kareena, Karisma, Neetu and others remember 'Great Showman'

December 14 marks the 96th birth anniversary of the 'Great Showman' Raj Kapoor. By sharing priceless throwback pictures not only veteran actor Dharmendra but others like Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Riddhima, Shatrughan Sinha and others on Monday remembered the late star. Not just priceless pictures, these celebrities even penned an emotional note to mark the day.

The 'Apne' star took to social media and shared a couple of monochromatic pictures to remember the legend who had delivered many hits during his career. Dharmendra shared an all-smiles picture of himself and Raj Kapoor as they hug each other. Along with the photo, the 'Sholay' star also penned down an emotional note remembering his late friend. "Raj Sahab, today is your birth Anniversary. We miss you, Sir. You will always be remembered with great love and respect," he noted.

Raj Sahab , today is your birthday Anniversary. We miss you sir . You will always be remembered with great love and respect 🙏. pic.twitter.com/vMAFozKP6N — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2020

Dharmendra also shared a clip from his 1970 romantic drama 'Mera Naam Joker', in which they both shared the screen space. In another post on Instagram, the 'Seeta Aur Geeta' actor dug out another throwback picture, that shows the duo- Dharmendra Deol and Raj Kapoor spending good time at a party.

pic.twitter.com/Oery6GotbW. Thanks kakoli .....Show must go on. .......🙏 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 14, 2020

Bebo shared a priceless picture that showed Raj Kapoor, his wife Krishna and her father Randhir Kapoor posing for the camera and wrote, "There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji."

Lolo shared a picture with her grandpa on Instagram and captioned it, "So many learning’s from my Dadaji..remembering you on ur birthday.. #grandpalove #legend."

Riddhima shared a childhood picture and wrote, "Miss you." While her mother Neetu Kapoor also had a wedding picture to share for her fans on the occasion, "Remember n miss both of them !!!"

Shatrughan Sinha also tweeted, "With warmth & fondness the 1st & the best showman of Indian cinema, handsome, debonair, most talented actor, producer, director, late & great #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary. He has been my greatest motivator, role model as I grew up watching his brilliant craft."

brilliance you have left us to treasure for a lifetime. Sharing a video just received of a wedding in Turkey. It shows how Raj Kapoor's music has left everlasting impact globally. Also sharing another rare video of Raj Kapoor singing himself, the iconic song, Ye bhai zara pic.twitter.com/9QusUU1wC7 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 14, 2020

Film actor, producer and director -- Raj Kapoor -- is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. Winner of several accolades the iconic Bollywood star has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

-With ANI inputs