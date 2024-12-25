Raha's second Christmas appearance with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt interests Insta users | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raha's second Christmas appearance with Ranbir-Alia

Christmas is celebrated in a special way in the Kapoor family. On this day the entire family comes together for a feast. This year too this event was organised at the house of late actor Shashi Kapoor. The entire Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Reema Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor gathered there. During this, baby Raha stole all the limelight. It is significant to note that last year Ranbir and Alia chose to reveal Raha face to the world during their Christmas lunch.

Alia Bhatt's request to paps

Last year on the occasion of Christmas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt showed the fans the first glimpse of their daughter. This year too they have made the fans' day. Cute Raha was introduced to the paparazzi on the occasion of Christmas 2023. However, before bringing Raha in front of the media, Alia Bhatt ensured that there was not much noise. Then Ranbir Kapoor brought their daughter. Raha was also seen smiling and posing for the media.

Raha said, 'Hi Fans'

Raha looked very cute in a baby pink and white coloured frock. Alia Bhatt was seen in a red-coloured one-piece. Coming in front of the paparazzi, Raha waved her hand and said, 'Hi Fans'. After this, she also gave a flying kiss. Raha remained in her father's arms the entire time. She also looked a little uncomfortable amidst the light of the cameras and the noise of the paparazzi. This video has been shared from the Instagram account of digital creator Viral Bhayani.

Randhir Kapoor seen dressed as Santa

Apart from this, Randhir Kapoor and Reema Kapoor also reached this event. Randhir Kapoor was seen in the colour of celebration on Christmas. He was seen wearing a red coloured T-shirt. He was also seen wearing a Santa cap. Reema Kapoor also attended the event with her family. Apart from them, Ritu Nanda's daughter Natasha was also seen during this time.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and granddaughter Agastya and Navya Naveli also reached the Kapoor family for lunch. Let us tell you that Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda's maternal home is in the Kapoor family. He is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda. Navya and Agastya often attend the Kapoor family's events.

