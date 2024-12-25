Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film wraps shooting, makers share celebrations pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Housefull 5 will release in cinemas in June next year.

Housefull 5, which is set to hit the big screens in June next year, has wrapped filming, the makers announced on social media. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared a series of pictures from the celebration party wherein the complete star cast of the film can be seen enjoying the moment. ''That’s a wrap for Housefull 5! A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you!!'' Nadiadwala Grandson wrote in the caption.

See the pics:

In the first picture, cakes and plates are seen on the table as the crew celebrates the milestone. In other pictures, cast of the film including Abhishek Bachchan Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueliene Fernandes, Chunky Pandey, Shreyas Talpade and others can be seen.

About Housefull franchise

Housefull 5 marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five instalments. The first part of Housefull was released in 2010 and starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another successful sequel, Housefull 2, which was released in 2012 and featured a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Asin.

Both parts were directed by Sajid Khan. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Sajid Khan was replaced by director duo Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji for the third instalment of the film, which was released in 2016. Director Farhad Samji helmed the fourth part of the franchise, which was a reincarnation comedy film.

