Raghav Chadha teased by Venkaiah Naidu on 'pehla pyaar' in parliament amid roka with Parineeti Chopra | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/RAGHAV CHADHA Raghav Chadha teased by Venkaiah Naidu

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13 in a dreamy ceremony. They are expected to tie the knot by the end of this year. Following their engagement, a video of Raghav being teased about 'pehla pyaar (first love)' in the Parliament went viral. The incident, which reportedly took place long before Raghav's engagement with Parineeti, featured a jovial Venkaiah Naidu talking about 'love' with Raghav.

The video begins with Raghav discussing something with the then-Vice President, M Vekaiah Naidu, when the latter asked "Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na. Ek baar, dusri baar, phir aisa hota hai? Nahi na? Pehla pyaar hi hota hai." Everyone sitting in the parliament laughed out loud at the mention of first love by Raghav.

Blushing over the same, the AAP leader replied, "I am not this experienced, sir. Abhi jeevan mein itna anubhav nahi hua hai par acha hota hai." To which, Naidu explained to him that pehla pyaar is good and it should last forever till the end. "Pehla pyaar acha hota hai, wahi humesha rehna hai. Zindagi bhar…," he replied.

After days of speculations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Parineeti Chopra said 'YES' In the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. For the Roka ceremony, the couple was twinned in white ethnic outfits. Parineeti wore a full-sleeve turtle neck suit, designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with heavy earrings and a mangtika and rings. Raghav wore an Achkan designed by Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev. ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's mom pens sweetest note for her daughter and Raghav Chadha: 'There is a God...'

The event was attended by everyone from actor Priyanka Chopra to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The couple greeted the paps outside the Kapurthala house after the ceremony. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue. Taking to their social media handles, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the news of their engagement by sharing identical posts featuring their romantic photos. "Everything I prayed for... I said yes. Waaheguru ji meher karan (Be kind to us God)," wrote Parineeti.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Mannat was Gauri Khan's first project; reveals 'we didn't have money...'

Latest Entertainment News