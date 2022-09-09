Queen Elizabeth II probably attended only film's 'Marudhanayagam' shoot, claims Kamal Haasan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAMAL HAASAN Queen Elizabeth II with Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced her visit to the sets of his unfinished venture 'Marudhanaygam,' during her Chennai visit in 1997. She came to the sets very much aware of the dialogues to be delivered against the colonial rule, in the backdrop of which the movie is set to be based, and the late queen had the realisation that world and politics had changed, the veteran star said.

"The dialogues we spoke were against the colonial rule. She came there despite knowing that it shows she didn't come as a queen but as a mother, someone who realised politics has changed, the world has changed. I liked that," Haasan told reporters. She lived a "complete" life and reigned for long, he added.

"Twenty-five years ago, she accepted our invitation and attended the inaugural of Marudhanayagam and greeted us. Most probably that is the only film shoot she had attended," he said.

He also fondly recalled his meeting with her at Buckingham Palace five years ago when he had visited London for a cultural show and shared a picture of their meeting. The veteran actor expressed his condolence to the royal family and the British people.

Upon her demise, Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

