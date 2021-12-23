Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RADIATIONSUITT Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 6: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film refuses to slow down

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's fans have been in for a massive treat as Pushpa: The Rise continues to woo them. Since its release on December 17, Allu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been running successfully not just in the south or north India, but also worldwide. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie has been released in five languages-- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi and emerged as the biggest opener for Allu Arjun in India with the Hindi version of the film. According to Box Office, "Pushpa (Hindi) is doing phenomenal business in mass pockets in some parts of the country. The business in multiplexes is better on the weekdays than it was over the weekend. Even in North India, the film is holding over weekdays though at very low levels."

"The total business of the film is now almost 20 crore nett and it should end the week with 26-27 crore nett. The film has a chance of becoming a HIT which is a rarity for a dubbed film from the South," the BO added.

The action drama deals with the red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam Forests of the Chittoor region of Andhra Pradesh. Although Pushpa attracted a few controversies with 'van scene' and 'oo antava' song, the film is still maintaining the pace. Pushpa Box Office collection Day 5: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer maintains pace, mints Rs 20.14 crore

For the unversed, netizens have slammed 'O Antava' and have demanded to ban the song for its controversial lyrics and visuals. It is being said that the song portrays men as lustful which has landed it in trouble.

The songs and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. 'Pushpa' also marks Allu Arjun's maiden pan-Indian movie, as it is releasing in multiple languages across the country. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.