Pushpa 2 Update: Allu Arjun starrer's second installment to have an ensemble cast

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' had witnessed astounding success as the movie became a blockbuster hit across the country. With hype amplified around the sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule', it is set to be even bigger. The second installment of the two-part movie 'Pushpa' will begin filming soon, and here's an interesting update on the cast.

Pushpa 2 Update:

The production of 'Pushpa 2' will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries. The goal is to broaden the audience for the film about red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. Because the second instalment of Sukumar's directorial will begin filming soon, more details about the cast and crew will be released in the coming days. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download

About Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun starrer recently has bagged the 'Film Of The Year' accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ceremony. An action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film became a national and international phenomenon. It has transcended the boundaries of regional cinema by marking a strong presence among movie enthusiasts across the spectrum.

The movie featured Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli. Logline for the film reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organization in the Seshachalam forests of South India." ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu issues clarification on 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

The action-packed thriller's star cast also included Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.