Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind meets Sri Tej, who was injured during Hyderabad stampede | WATCH

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind today met the child who was injured in the stampede on December 4. Arjun's father met the victim's family and took stock of the child's condition. Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. Anand also accompanied him to know the condition of the child admitted to the hospital since December 4. Later he told the media about the child's condition.

How is the victim's condition?

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said that the injury has badly affected the child's brain. "When he got injured in the stampede, oxygen could not reach his brain and due to this his condition has been badly affected. The team of doctors are saying that it will take time for him to recover. The child is currently on a ventilator and continuous check-ups are going on," he said. Allu Arjun's father also met the father and family members of the victim.

Let us tell you that a big accident happened in Hyderabad during the screening of Pushpa 2 on December 4. As soon as Allu Arjun came out of the cinema, a crowd of thousands of people suddenly gathered. In this crowd, people started jumping in such a way to meet Allu Arjun that a stampede broke out. A woman died in this stampede and her son was brutally injured. Hyderabad Police also arrested Allu Arjun in this case. The actor spent a night in jail on December 13 and was released on bail the next day.

Pushpa 2 collection

However, the arrest did not affect the film's collection, on the contrary, the collection increased after Allu Arjun's arrest. Its net Indian collections currently stand at Rs 953.3 crore, with a major contribution coming from its dubbed Hindi version. Rs 1,400 is its overall collection and now the makers are working on its next part, Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

