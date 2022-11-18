Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Puneeth Rajkumar, Raju Srivastava, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi: Suniel Shetty reacts to rising deaths in gyms

The unexpected deaths of Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, and Puneeth Rajkumar shook the nation. Now, fitness geek Suniel Shetty responds to a rise in gym fatalities. Here's what the actor has to say.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2022 17:18 IST
Puneeth Rajkumar, Raju Srivastava and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi untimely deaths have sent shockwaves across the country and sparked discussion around the increasing deaths in gyms. Every now and then, we hear about people passing away while working out or post their workout session. Last month, Salman Khan's 50-year-old body double, Sagar Pandey, also died during a gym session. Now, recently during an interview, actor Suniel Shetty who is known for his remarkable physique spoke about the rising deaths in gyms. He claimed that the source of the problem is supplements.

Speaking to The Times of India, the actor said, "The problem lies in the supplements they take, the steroids they consume. The workout is not the problem. No, they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. It's heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids."

He further went on to say, "Also, it is about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep. All these things play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don't mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. The nutrition has to be correct and adequate."

The actor was quizzed about whether gyms are taking safety precautions to avoid such unfortunate incidents. The actor said, "I am sure they are doing what is required." He also said, "I must add here that post COVID, we need to do the test that tells us whether our blood is forming clots (D-Dimer Test). COVID is leading to blood clotting and that can be dangerous."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty is all set to star in the upcoming web series Dharavi Bank. The crime thriller also stars Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. The star-cast is currently busy with promotions to ensure it reaches the masses. It is set to release on November 19 on MX Player.

