Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig eliminated? Actor's ex-wife blames Soundarya for his ruined game

Bigg Boss 16 has been riding high on success with its contestants making it to the top trends daily. With the Weekend Ka Vaar, another housemate is destined to leave the show. This week Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Dutta, and Shalin Bhanot were nominated. Now social media is flooded with posts claiming that TV actor Gautam Vig has been eliminated. Popular Twitter handle 'The Khabri' shared the news on the micro-blogging site. However, the channel is yet to air the eviction process.

In Bigg Boss 16, Gautam has been the target of trolls for his 'fake' relationship with Soundarya in the house. He has been accused of using her for the game but the actor has always maintained that he has real feelings for her. It will be interesting to watch if the duo continues their love story after coming out of the house.

Meanwhile, actor Gautam Vig had been married and got separated from his wife Richa Gera in 2020 after a decade. While the two are divorced now, Richa has been rooting for Gautam's win in Bigg Boss. She also said that Gautam and Soundarya are the best looking couple in the house but they need to play individually.

Speaking to TOI, she said, "I feel that they are rushing into it. Jitna main Gautam ko jaanti hoon, he takes time to know a person and fall in love. I feel that it is attraction from both sides and not love. Gautam is better as a friend than as a boyfriend. Soundarya is trying her best to support him, but they have to play independently, too. They are now bound by the relationship. He can do really well if he focuses on the game and he is spoiling it by focusing more on love. Pyaar baahar aakar kar lo."

Richa also stressed that the real Gautam was who the audience saw in the firts week of the show. He is a fun-loving man. She said, "He became conscious after being questioned for his actions and conduct week after week. Bigg Boss has caught on to it and is playing a lot more mind games. Unhone zyada kheech diya Gautam ko aur itna nahi karna chahiye. You can’t pull him up for everything, be it for love and friendship. Itne allegations lagne ke baad koi bhi conscious hoga, as it’s on national television. He should get the freedom to play his game."

Talking about their divorce, Richa Gera further said, "We are extremely cordial and share a good friendship. Gautam and I have known each other since childhood. However, great friendships don’t necessarily culminate into successful marriages."

On a related note, Gautam Vig is a popular name in the Television world and has worked in shows like Naamkarann, Tantra, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

