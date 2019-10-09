How will Priyanka and Nick celebrate their first wedding anniversary? She has this to say

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra opens about her first wedding anniversary plans with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in a couple of months. The duo got hitched on December 2 last year in a grand wedding ceremony at Umaid Bhawan in Udaipur and became the talk of the town. Their pictures still break the internet every time. Recently, during the promotions of her film The Sky Is Pink, PeeCee was quizzed about her first wedding anniversary plans and she revealed that husband Nick Jonas is the one planning.

While talking to ET, Priyanka said, "I don't know [what we're going to do for our one-year anniversary]. I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it.' But I was just [wondering] what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask.' So I said, OK."

Priyanka also praised her husband’s planning skills and said that Nick would definitely come up with the perfect surprise.

"He's the planner. I'll say he's better at it, so I just let him do it. I just wore my outfits and arrived, smiling to my wedding and I enjoyed it so much because I didn't have to worry about it. He's such a particular planner in everything in our lives that it's just better when he does it," Priyanka added.

On a related note, The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka Chopra’s comeback film in Bollywood. She will be seen after three years on the big screen. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink will hit the theaters on October 11.

