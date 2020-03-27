Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn home workout buddies amid coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are under home quarantine currently. The most loved couple is enjoying quality time with each other while in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. The actors are making sure to keep their fans entertained as well by sharing special moments from their life on social media. On Thursday, American singer Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share a video of him working out with his wife Priyanka and encouraged the fans to use this time to work on fitness.

Nick shared the video on the Instagram story in which he is seen coordinating exercise with wife Priyanka Chopra. In the video, while Nick sports a black workout tee and a pair of grey shorts, PeeCee looks chic in an all black gym ensemble. The actress also flaunts sunglasses as they work out in the sun. Watch the video here-

Priyanka Chopra has been very active on social media and trying to bring more information about coronavirus through reliable sources. A couple of days back, the actress conducted a live session with WHO Director General Dr. Tedros and asked him to answer fans' questions about the deadly virus.

The actress on Thursday also joined WHO's #SafeHands challenge. PeeCee took the challenge as the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her amid the coronavirus pandemic. She took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen washing her hands in forward and backward strokes. In the video, Priyanka Chopra looks pretty in white while she shows the handwashing technique.

"I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas.I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste", she wrote on instagram.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra also joined Nick Jonas' live session on Instagram in which he was seen talking to his fans. Keeping up with their PDA, the couple kissed each other during the LIVE and also proclaimed their love for each other. They also introduced the fans with their dogs- Ginno and Diana. Check out the video here-

