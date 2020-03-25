Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas interact with WHO experts to bust coronavirus myths

Priyanka Chopra had earlier shared her concern over the coronavirus crisis and had urged her fans to the practice social distancing. And now she and husband Nick have come together for spreading awareness about the deadly disease. The Quantico actress conducted an Instagram live conversation about coronavirus ​from her home in Los Angeles and put forward questions to World Health Organisation experts. Common myths including about coronavirus being airborne were busted by the actress in her 45-minute session that saw more 45,000 fans participate live.

Priyanka Chopra threw a volley of questions such as ‘Is the coronavirus air-borne?’, ’Do we have a vaccine for coronavirus yet?’ and ‘how can governments help in mitigating the coronavirus spread’ to Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from WHO.

"There is so much information circulating about Covid-19and right now we’re all searching for clarity. My friends at @WHO and @glblctzn graciously brought the doctors working on the front lines here to give us answers straight from the experts. Please take some time to watch my IG Live with Dr Tedros (General-Director at WHO) and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove (Technical Lead for Covid-19) from @WHO, who answered some questions that so many of you sent in (sic)," Priyanka wrote in the caption sharing the 15-minute interaction video with the medical professionals.

Priyanka also urged her fans to donate and support the battle against COVID-19 infection. "Guys, let’s make it our duty to donate to @WHO and stand in solidarity to help flatten the curve (link is up in my bio and please tag your friends and family below who are looking for answers and action steps Thank you so much Dr Tedros and Dr Maria for taking the time, and thank you @glblctzn for everything you do. Everyone please be responsible, stay home and stay safe #Covid19 #Coronavirus #WorldHealthOrganization," she said.