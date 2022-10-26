Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti have a very desi Diwali twinning in traditional wear | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKJONAS Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas soaked in the festive spirit on the occasion of Diwali as they celebrated and also performed Lakshmi Puja at their Los Angeles home. Photos from the time were shared on Instagram and fans can't have enough of the celebrity couple dressed in traditional Indian clothing. Their daughter Malti, who was born earlier this year, also joined them on the occasion and celebrated her first Diwali. Priyanka, Nick and Malti made for a happy family in images that have gone viral among fans.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi Puja

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Priyanka and Nick dressed up in Indian clothing and performed the traditional Lakshmi Puja at the LA home. They twinned in cream-coloured outfits. The Matrix Resurrections actress looked stunning in a three-piece traditional ensemble consisting of a cropped bralette and sharara pants. She completed her 'desi' look with a matching cape. Nick complemented her in an embroidered kurta and pajama and also participated in the puja ceremony with high spirits.

Malti celebrates her first Diwali

Earlier this year in January, Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their baby daughter Malti. The little one celebrated her first Diwali with her folks. She twinned with her parents and was seen wearing a dress with embroidery on it. The couple, who have been private about parenthood, hid the little one's face in the images. However, in one of the photos, Malti was seen sitting in her mother's lap as she held on to Nick's hand while the family prayed to the lord and performed the puja ceremony. The images of the family together have won over the hearts of the netizens.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (heart emoji). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all," Nick wrote in his Instagram post.

NYC declares Diwali public holiday. Priyanka Chopra reacts

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra welcomed Diwali with a shout out to Jennifer Rajkumar, the first Indian American woman to be elected Member of the New York State Assembly, who lobbied to get Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023.

