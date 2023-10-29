Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in off-white saree at MAMI | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a bewitching white saree

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai these days for the MAMI Film Festival. The 41-year-old garnered a lot of attention with her look and dress at the opening ceremony and now once again her appearance has made it to the headlines. The actor donned an off-white saree at the MAMI event and was undoubtedly the best dressed at the event. Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in a bewitching white saree with floral designs.

What did Priyanka Chopra wear?

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023. Where a glamorous look of the actress was seen on the opening day. Now she reached the festival in desi look. In the pictures and videos posted by Viral Bhayani, Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing a white colored printed saree. On its border black lace has been designed. The actress has completed her look with open hair and a square necklace around her neck. Priyanka's red lipstick is making her look complete.

Fans heaped praises on the actor and called her the desi girl of India. A Twitter user wrote, 'She knows how to slay on every red carpet'. While another user wrote, 'Priyanka Chopra is aging backward guys'.

Priyanka Chopra's opening ceremony outfit

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the chairperson of MAMI Film Festival and she won everyone over with her opening ceremony dress. The gown from Tony Ward Couture, was undoubtedly the best outfit for her. Priyanka paired with a sleek bun, Bulgari diamond earrings, and bracelet. She completed her look with a long white coat.

On the work front, PC was last seen in Warner Bros' Citadel featuring her and Richard Madden in lead roles. She will next be seen in two Bollywood films. The first one is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and the second one is Shimit Amin's Kalpana Chawla biopic.

