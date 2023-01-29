Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan praise Sania Mirza after final Grand Slam | See posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THIGHSFA08 Bollywood actors praise Sani mirza for an inspiring career

Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Anil Kapoor have praised Tennis 'legend' Sania Mirza after she announced her final Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Friday. Sania and Rohan Bopanna came second to Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil in the Australian Open mixed doubles final. The duo was defeated 7(7)-6(2), 6-2 by Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. Sania has won two Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open.

The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Sania with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. She wrote, "Legend @mirzasaniar (folded hands, red heart, and eyes with tears emojis)."

Inspired by Sania's ultimate journey, Kajol shared a video of an emotional Sania breaking down after her final Grand Slam match. She captioned the post, "You have always made India and women everywhere look up to you.. and you always will (red heart and national flag emojis) @MirzaSania." In the video, Sania said, "I am still gonna play a couple of tournaments. The journey of my professional career started in Melbourne."

Following the path, Abhishek Bachchan also expressed his pride for the Sania. Junior Bachchan tweeted, "To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You’ve always made India proud & been an inspiration for many of us. Best wishes for a fun-filled & relaxing retirement. You’ll be missed, but never forgotten".

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also joined hands to celebrate the glorious career span of Sania, he tweeted, "Congratulations @MirzaSania on an amazing journey that has left a mark in history and inspired millions of athletes, and thank you for always making India so proud! Wishing you good luck for your next adventure".

Ritesh Deshmukh also congratulated the GOAT of India. "Many congratulations my dear friend @MirzaSania on your glorious career. you have been an inspiration to a generation- a super achiever that has made every Indian across the globe proud. I wish you only the best for your future endeavors. Much love #SaniaMirza #GOAT", he tweeted.

Celebrating her retirement, Sania Mirza got emotional and expressed her happiness in the post-match interview, "It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old. That was scary enough 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great finals...I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career in a Grand Slam".

